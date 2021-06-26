Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kirby has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

