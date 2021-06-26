Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 371.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,490 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.25% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $20,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 928.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,181,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,448,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

