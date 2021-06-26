KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of KLA worth $36,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.26. 3,921,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.65. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.