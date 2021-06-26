Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.41 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $109.82 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00165496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00092750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.06 or 1.00162784 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,605,158,493 coins and its circulating supply is 2,480,529,045 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

