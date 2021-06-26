Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Achieves $55.35 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $55.35 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00351565 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

