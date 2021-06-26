Klever (KLV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.08 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $205.67 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00044545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00166182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,075.51 or 1.00435842 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

