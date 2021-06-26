Klimatas Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,938.71 and approximately $31.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.