Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Knowles worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after buying an additional 503,631 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Knowles by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,675,000 after buying an additional 88,366 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,287 shares of company stock worth $1,807,983. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Knowles stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

