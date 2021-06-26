KnoxFS (new) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (KFX)

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KnoxFS (new) has a market cap of $168,735.33 and approximately $27,179.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00167586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00094387 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,901.02 or 0.99799153 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 410,661 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

KnoxFS (new) Coin Trading

