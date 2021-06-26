Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,440 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

KSS opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.97. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

