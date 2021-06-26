Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.