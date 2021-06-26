Konomi Network Market Capitalization Reaches $5.35 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $1.36 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00052508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00583965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037705 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,239,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.