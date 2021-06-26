Konomi Network Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $1.36 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 46.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00052508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00583965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037705 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,239,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

