Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Position Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $1,695,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $67.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.14. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

