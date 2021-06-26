KuCoin Token (KCS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.30 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $530.35 million and $9.30 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for $6.62 or 0.00020831 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.00576256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037863 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

