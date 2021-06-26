Kusama (KSM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $199.97 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $199.97 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $171.81 or 0.00518918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00165645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00091719 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,034.27 or 0.99772190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

