L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 286,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of L Brands worth $106,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

LB opened at $72.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $73.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

