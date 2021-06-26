La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.50% of La-Z-Boy worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 59.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,007 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 111.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 156,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.