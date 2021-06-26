LABS Group (LABS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $201,970.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. LABS Group has a market cap of $4.93 million and $201,970.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00166574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00093341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,510.01 or 0.99792962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars.

