Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

In related news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,121 shares of company stock valued at $954,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $13,295,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 598,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

