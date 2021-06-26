Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,566 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $630.44 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $625.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

