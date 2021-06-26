Lambda (LAMB) Trading 34.6% Lower This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. Lambda has a total market cap of $17.47 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.00590038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,290,342 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.