Lamden Price Tops $0.0403 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $43,774.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

