Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 8.30% of Lannett worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lannett by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186,616 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at $338,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCI stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

