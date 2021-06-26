Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell Sells 15,000 Shares

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50.

Shares of LGO traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.70. 117,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,690. Largo Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 142.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.