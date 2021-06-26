Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LB. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$44.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

