Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of LAZ opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.02. Lazard has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,094,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Lazard by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 66,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

