Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 265.80 ($3.47). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 265.80 ($3.47), with a volume of 12,398,323 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £15.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.13.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Jeff Davies sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65), for a total transaction of £14,100.66 ($18,422.60). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 215,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £638,439.44 ($834,125.22). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,208 shares of company stock valued at $618,478.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

