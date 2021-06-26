Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 148.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Leggett & Platt worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 270,111 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.