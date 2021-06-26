Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LGRVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th.

LGRVF opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95. Legrand has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.91%.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

