Lendefi (LDFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $51,654.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

