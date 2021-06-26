Lendingblock (LND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Lendingblock has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $18,395.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 144.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.89 or 0.00587826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

