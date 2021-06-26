LGCY Network (LGCY) Trading 39.6% Lower This Week

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $20.83 million and $168,309.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00583871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00037792 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

