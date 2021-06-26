Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 34.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,277,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 309.6% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 309,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 233,987 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 26.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 34,669 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.52. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

