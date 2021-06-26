Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $5,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSI. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.54.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.70. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.