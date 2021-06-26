Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.47. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 28,448 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.14%.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $31,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,527,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $236,470 in the last ninety days. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

