Lightning Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $7.91 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and $378,947.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006424 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00392037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

