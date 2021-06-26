Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post sales of $93.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $36.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $441.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.69 million to $448.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $599.73 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $655.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $84.19 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $86.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of -103.94.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

