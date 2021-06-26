Lightstreams (PHT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $412.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $731,573.94 and approximately $412.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00590167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038728 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

