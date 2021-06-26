Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.27

Shares of Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and traded as high as $65.60. Linamar shares last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 281 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linamar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Get Linamar alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.27.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.