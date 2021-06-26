LiquidApps Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,097.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and $10,097.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000289 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00101606 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

