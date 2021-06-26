Liquity Price Tops $6.09 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $6.09 or 0.00019300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $36.91 million and $544,773.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00164878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00094182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,548.30 or 0.99927313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,058,098 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.