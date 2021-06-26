Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $732.37 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $732.37 million and approximately $826,080.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00571652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037778 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.