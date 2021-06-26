Litecoin (LTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.08 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $121.23 or 0.00391814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.09 billion and $2.08 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011087 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.