Litentry Trading 29.2% Lower This Week (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litentry has a total market cap of $49.42 million and $3.33 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litentry coin can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00006599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litentry Coin Profile

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

