Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.00% of Livent worth $101,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM opened at $18.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -150.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.