Lobstex Price Down 23.3% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $745,513.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,149,749 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

