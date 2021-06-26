LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $783,711.94

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $783,711.94 and $837.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00255843 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001660 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.13 or 0.00774971 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

