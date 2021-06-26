LockTrip (LOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $116,338.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. LockTrip has a market cap of $145.88 million and $116,338.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for $9.76 or 0.00030030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009873 BTC.

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

