Loki Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,889.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.03 or 0.05620137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.33 or 0.01406091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00388793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00124440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.35 or 0.00612987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.64 or 0.00387333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007131 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00038886 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars.

